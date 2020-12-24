Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
KEEP CLEAN: A Mt Colliery resident has started a debate over welcome signage, saying it is not only offensive but also misleading.
KEEP CLEAN: A Mt Colliery resident has started a debate over welcome signage, saying it is not only offensive but also misleading.
News

‘BIT OFFENSIVE’: Community’s beef with welcome sign

Tessa Flemming
24th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MT COLLIERY residents have stuck up for their tight-knit community with a new petition opposing “offensive” council signage.

According to organiser Robin Shanahan residents want to see a ‘Do the right thing for the Southern Downs’ recycling banner, which follows the welcome signage on entry, scrapped.

Mrs Shanahan said the petition came after she noticed other Southern Downs townships didn’t have the reminder.

“It’s small but we’re pretty proud of our little village and we don’t like the connotation it has,” she said.

“To tell you the truth, I’m a little bit offended, do they think we’re a dirty town or something?

“Most of the other places’ welcome to town have a photo showing the beauty of their town or something they’re known for and we just have this.”

To add to the debate, the reminder to dispose of waste was considered a moot point as the centre doesn’t have a public bin.

“There are two ladies who collect rubbish on their daily walks along the roads in the area,” Mrs Shanahan said.

“We’re really a very community-minded village.”

More than 40 residents have already hopped on-board, with Mrs Shanahan applauding their support.

She had also provided councillors with a range of suggested Mt Colliery imagery to replace the signage.

“Not one resident has disagreed,’ she said.

“I have no idea what it would cost, but I can’t imagine it would cost a lot for some tin and they can just put it over what’s there.”

The letter was brought up in the latest council meeting but no decision has yet been reached.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Those we lost on Southern Downs roads in 2020

        Premium Content Those we lost on Southern Downs roads in 2020

        News Southern Downs has been gripped by tragedy this year, as road fatalities robbed families of loved ones and left empty places at the table this Christmas.

        $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        Premium Content $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        News Huge new penalties for online trolls under world-first Australian laws

        Where electronic COVID sign-ins won’t be enforced

        Premium Content Where electronic COVID sign-ins won’t be enforced

        News Qld businesses given 72 hours to “get their house in order”

        Tourists left in the lurch over Christmas break

        Premium Content Tourists left in the lurch over Christmas break

        News One business owner believes widespread industry downtime is putting Southern Downs...