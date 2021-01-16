Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

BIRTHDAY BASH: MP knocked out in nightclub brawl

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
16th Jan 2021 3:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A TOWNSVILLE MP was rushed to hospital after being knocked out in a fight at the Mad Cow Tavern while celebrating his birthday.

Labor's Mundingburra MP, Les Walker was rushed to Townsville University Hospital early this morning after a brawl at the Flinders St nightclub.

Queensland Police confirmed it was investigating the assault, allegedly involving two other patrons, which occurred about 1am on Saturday morning.

The fight happened at the Mad Cow Tavern. Photo: Bryan Lynch
The fight happened at the Mad Cow Tavern. Photo: Bryan Lynch

Townsville Criminal Investigation Branch were looking into the incident.

Police and Queensland Ambulance Service rushed to the scene, and Mr Walker was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood Mr Walker turned 56 years old on Friday.

Mundingburra MP Les Walker was knocked out in a fight at the Mad Cow on Saturday morning. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Mundingburra MP Les Walker was knocked out in a fight at the Mad Cow on Saturday morning. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Mr Walker declined to comment on the matter when contacted by the Townsville Bulletin on Saturday.

Originally published as BIRTHDAY BASH: MP knocked out in nightclub brawl

editors picks fight les walker mundingburra mp politics townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RIPPED OFF: Teen internet scammer fronts court

        Premium Content RIPPED OFF: Teen internet scammer fronts court

        News The Warwick court heard claims the ‘vulnerable and naive’ 19yo was ‘lured into the scheme’.

        Rural residents urged to up security amid theft wave

        Premium Content Rural residents urged to up security amid theft wave

        News Police have warned Southern Downs rural property owners to tighten their security...

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers

        The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Premium Content The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Health These are the questions that Queensland Health couldn’t answer