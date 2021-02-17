Biloela man faked ex-girlfriend’s abduction

Brendle Rodney Martin faked his ex-girlfriend’s kidnapping and appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court on a public nuisance charge last week. Source: iStock

A man who faked his ex-partner's abduction and then threatened violence against her new partner faced Biloela Magistrates Court last week.

Brendle Rodney Martin, 38, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale and police prosecutor Helen Lane to public nuisance.

Ms Lane read the facts of the case to the court and Ms Beckinsale.

The complainant in Martin's case was his ex-girlfriend's partner who, in the month after Martin and his girlfriend had split up, briefly started to date her.

At 12.15am on January 6, 2021, Martin used his ex-girlfriend's phone to send a series of messages to the complainant which falsely stated she had been abducted and needed help.

Police were called and subsequently attended, quickly establishing what had occurred and the defendant was given a caution and a police protection notice was issued.

At 12.45am on January 8, Martin contacted triple-0 to report what he thought was his partner disclosing a rape incident.

The complaint was noted and detectives initiated their investigations while Martin was advised to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.

At 12.50am on January 12, multiple triple-0 calls were received from the complainant's address in Biloela.

The complainant identified Martin as the person on his front lawn yelling abuse and death threats.

A court heard the complainant said Martin looked as if he was going to break into his house and carry out the threats.

Police immediately attended the complainant's house but Martin ran from the scene before they could arrive.

Two neighbours verified the complainant's version of events and told police Martin sounded heavily intoxicated.

Ms Lane said officers located Martin who said he had no knowledge of the incident.

"He denied leaving his house which prosecutions do not accept," she said.

Martin's solicitor said the police stated all three parties had issues with alcohol and the rape case had been withdrawn.

"A fine is open to the court and if he continues on his mental health plan that will steer him clear of trouble," he said.

Ms Beckinsale said Martin was lucky the charge was downgraded to public nuisance from threatening violence.

"But it is still serious, standing on someone's doorstep, waking up the neighbourhood and threatening to kill someone while yelling abuse," she said.

Ms Beckinsale convicted and fined Osborne $800. The conviction was recorded.

