News

Bikie’s desperate bid to keep riding

by Greg Stolz
14th Jan 2020 2:42 PM
A GOLD Coast bikie has launched a fundraising campaign for cataract surgery so he can keep riding his Harley, saying he could lose his licence if he doesn't have the op.

Steve Spencer, a 'proud' member of the notorious Gypsy Joker outlaw motorcycle gang, has taken to social media to plead for donations towards the $4000 cost of the surgery at a Coast eye clinic.

"Hey everyone I need some help with an eye operation, and it's getting to a stage where I am having trouble driving and riding, and I really don't think I can raise that sort of money," Spencer, also known as Steve Crabz, posted on Facebook.

"It's going to cost about $4000 for a cataract operation and that's just one eye, if you could help it would be much appreciated."

 

Spencer told one of his followers he feared his licence could be taken off him if he didn't get the operation, complaining there was a two-year waiting list in the public hospital system.

Mr Spencer's Facebook page has a photo of him flipping the bird at the Queensland border sign while wearing his Gypsy Joker colours.

Flaunting gang colours and paraphernalia is banned in Queensland under tough laws which sent many bikies fleeing to NSW, where colours and clubhouses are still legal.

Mr Spencer is listed as a member of the 'Ordinary Bikers Against the Stalinist Regime of Qld' Facebook group, which has more than 4000 members.

His Facebook profile says he enjoys "being a proud Joker, and riding my Street Glide (Harley Davidson) through the mountains, and just enjoying life".

Mr Spencer's online fundraiser, launched in late November, has closed after raising just $993 of the $4000 target

