Biggest weekend of the year for can collectors

IT was a big weekend for can collectors across the country, as they gathered in Stanthorpe to buy, swap and sell their brewery items.

Canfest Collectors Fair celebrated its 29th anniversary this year, with no better place than Stanthorpe to do so, according to National Beer Can Collectors President Bob Dent.

“Every year we travel to a different place,” Mr Dent said.

“Last year we went to Bacchus Marsh in Victoria, the year before that we were at Aubrey, this year we are at Stanthorpe.

“Next year we might be heading back to New South Wales,” he said.

Canfest is held every January, providing the opportunity for collectors to get together for one weekend a year and talk nothing but cans.

“We had people that came up from Beenleigh and in Brisbane just to have a look around,” Mr Dent said.

Organiser for the event Jill Major said despite lack of numbers this year, it was still great to get in and support the community.

“Our numbers are down badly with the bushfires in Victoria and Northern New South Wales,” she said.

“People were registered but unfortunately just couldn’t get here.

“We gave five $100 vouchers to Mayor Tracy Dobie yesterday to hand out to those in need and have all been spending locally over the weekend,” Ms Major said.

CHEERS: Canfest Collectors Fair organiser Jill Major

Canfest began in 1992 in Brisbane, and Ms Major said its no just cans that people come together for.

“Collectors swap, sell and buy not only brewery items but also labels, coasters, bottles, Coca Cola items, soft drinks, Anzac tins, coins, and cards,” she said.

Every year a special personalised can is designed that commemorates what location the event was held at.

“Every person that was registered gets one of the special personalised cans,” Ms Major said.

CHEERS: This years personalised collectors can.

She said preparation for next years Canfest is already underway, with the committee deciding which location they will be travelling to next by the end of the day.

“I like to have 18-months to organise every year.

“This year we will be pushing it because we will be holding our next one in January 2021,” she said.

She said Canfest are always putting the call out for new members to join.

If you are interested in joining contact Jill Major on 0417 905 066 or email jill.major33@gmail.com.