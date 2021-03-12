Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Biggenden women has died in hospital this morning following a horror crash at Brooweena. File Photo.
A Biggenden women has died in hospital this morning following a horror crash at Brooweena. File Photo.
Breaking

Biggenden driver dies after plunging 10 metres from bridge

Holly Cormack
11th Mar 2021 2:30 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2021 4:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Biggenden women has died following a truck-car crash at Brooweena, sending her vehicle plunging 10 metres off a bridge.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, initial investigations suggest a logging truck and sedan collided head on along Maryborough Biggenden Road in Brooweena, causing the sedan to fall and flip off the Brooweena Bridge.

The driver and sole occupant of the sedan, a 40-year-old Biggenden woman, had to be freed from the vehicle by QFES personnel and flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver and sole occupant of the sedan, a 40-year-old Biggenden woman, died early this morning as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 40-year-old Tin Can Bay man, sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with further information about the incident is urged to contact police.

biggenden fatal north burnett crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Not good enough': Premier says half-priced fares inadequate

        Premium Content 'Not good enough': Premier says half-priced fares inadequate

        Travel Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a $1.2b Federal Government package won’t do enough to help tourism operators hit hard by the end of JobKeeper.

        SDRC makes call on $47M botanical gardens proposal

        Premium Content SDRC makes call on $47M botanical gardens proposal

        News The potential project has divided Southern Downs councillors and residents alike...

        Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Major Stanthorpe childcare centre faces permanent closure

        Premium Content Major Stanthorpe childcare centre faces permanent closure

        News SDRC has only months to decide whether to shut down the facility, which could force...