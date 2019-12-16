Menu
If you have left your Christmas shopping to last minute, you’re in luck as Big W has slashed the prices on nearly 800 items from toys to home appliances.
Lifestyle

These are the best bargains at Big W's huge clearance sale

by Shireen Khalil
16th Dec 2019 9:30 PM

If there was ever a good time to stock up on your last-minute Christmas gifts, it would be now.

Retail giant Big W has just announced a massive clearance sale with up to 70 per cent off a range of items from toys to home appliances, kitchenware and beauty.

More than 4000 prices will be dropped both in-store and online, but it's only for a limited time or until stocks last.

KITCHENWARE

If you're in need of a dinner set, especially with Christmas around the corner, you can get your hands on an entire Corelle Signature Terrazzo 16-piece set for $62.30, saving you $26.70. Or, if that's stretching the budget, other 12-piece dinner sets are on offer for just $15.

Marble serving boards are now $10, teapots $5 and gravy boats $5.

HOME AND APPLIANCES

If your loungeroom needs decorating, a floor lamp is on sale for half price at $19.50, a flower glass vase is now $9.50 and an eight-pack photo frame will cost just $12.50.

For half price, you can also find a big range of bakeware, including cake pans for $4.50, muffin trays from $6, roasting trays and baking pans for $6 and cooking racks for $6.

The Russell Hobbs Express Chef digital multi cooker is now $111.75 at 25 per cent off, while the brand's four-slice toaster is down to $74.25, saving you $24.75.

 

Big W has launched a huge clearance sale with up to 70 per cent off selected brands. Picture: Big W
Russel Hobbs kettles, toasters and multi cookers are 25 per cent off. Picture: Big W
For those who love their juices, the Nutri Ninja Pro blender (BL450) is now $99, saving you $30.

Christmas baking, disposable tableware and bonbons are up to 30 per cent off.

You can get a pack of six Christmas confetti popping bonbons for $10.50, saving you $4.50, or a 12 pack of holographic bonbons at $9.60, saving you 20 per cent. Christmas cookie cutters (eight pack) are now just $4.

Other items on sale include hand towels from $4, three-packs of tea towels for $5, curtains for $12.50, oven gloves for $5, toothpaste for $7.96 and $10 yoga mats.

TOYS

There's a range of kids toys on sale, including great stocking fillers like the Wiggles Emma plush toy at $14, Star Wars figurines from $9, Nerf water blasters at $14 and Lego sets from just $10.

There's a saving of $20 on the Hot Wheels ultimate gator car wash play set, which is down to $79.

 

There’s hundreds of toys on sale. Picture: Big W
A LeapPad Ultimate Bundle in pink has a $39.80 saving on it. Picture: Big W
LOL Surprise! toys are down to $8, while the LOL Surprise winter chalet doll house has been reduced to $319.20 - a $79.80 saving.

Disney Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa fashion doll set will now cost $31 after an $8 saving.

For just $10, parents can also find children's hooded bath towels featuring a unicorn, shark, bumble bee, sheep, kitty cat or dinosaur.

Hoping for some kids furniture? Shoppers can get a student desk for half price at $29.50, table lamps from $14.50, LED animal signs for $7.50, animal cushions for $5 and bean bags for $10.

Back-to-school items are also discounted. Grab a backpack for $15, 15-pack blue, red and black ballpoint pens for $3, permanent markers for 43 and stationery sets for $5.

 

 

The clearance sale is on for a limited time or while stocks last.
BEAUTY

Beauty fans are also in for a treat with selected brands half price.

The Revlon pout party Christmas gift set is now just $17.47 after a $17.48 saving. If you're in need of a hair straightener, the Remington curl and straight confidence has been reduced to $129 - a $20 saving.

For other skin, hair and beauty needs, the Olay moisturiser is half price at $24.37, hair dye kits are going for $8.75, make-up wipes are $3.98, face masks $3.99, hairspray $4.80, brow razors $5, eye creams $16.47 and cleansing oil $4.88.

 

There is up to 50 per cent off across the beauty range. Picture: Big W
There's up to 50 per cent off a range of make-up products, including the Rimmel London SPF15 BB cream, which is down to $8.37, saving you $4.58, and the Maybelline shine-free oil control, which is 40 per cent off, now down to $9.90.

Other half-price items include $4 lip balm, $7.50 false lashes, $4.25 beauty sponge, $7.50 eyeshadow palettes, $12.48 L'Oreal mascara, $5.25 liquid liner, $7 highlighter stick, $6.89 eyebrow kit and $6 bronzers.

A full list of the clearance items can be found here.

