Big thanks for staff with ‘big hearts’

OUR hospitals staff have been complimented that they are ‘more than obliging to get you anything you need’, always putting the needs of their patients first.

Stanthorpe born and bred Fiona Kelly showed her appreciation on social media, sharing a post to Facebook thanking the staff for the ‘fabulous job’ they do.

The post had more than 28 comments all agreeing for a small-town hospital the staff have ‘very big hearts’.

Ms Kelly said she noticed how attentive the staff were after spending the last couple of months in and out of the hospital.

“My sister had quite a serious illness and then my son ended up in hospital and at the same time and I was there being treated for a work injury too,” Ms Kelly said.

“The doctors, the nurses, even the food was great, there was no complaints about any of it.

“For a small town that emergency department is so busy. They just manage to get by and do everything they can so well.”

She said with all the negativity that gets posted to social media, her goal was to lighten the mood and show her appreciation for people who truly deserve it.

“I just thought you know what I’m going to do a post and show my appreciation for everything they have done.”

Sue Kirby, a nurse who has worked at the hospital for more than 10 years saw the post on Facebook saying compliments like these make it all worthwhile.

“It is a very demanding job, so it is nice to know your work is appreciated,” Ms Kirby said.

“Looking after palliative care patients for sometimes weeks on end is emotionally draining.

“We become quite attached to patients and their family.

“Little things like this make all those long hours worthwhile.”