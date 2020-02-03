Big plans for showgrounds’ iconic bar

SOUTHERN Downs community groups are making their projects and upgrades a reality with funding from the government.

Round 102 of the Palaszczuk government’s Gambling Community Benefit Fund has delivered more than $1.2 million to support sporting and community groups in Southern Downs and the Warrego.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D’Ath said the community benefit was delivering big for Queenslanders in 2020.

“I’m thrilled that our wonderful sporting and community groups are able to get the support they need to purchase equipment or upgrade their facilities,” she said.

The Stanthorpe Festival Association will spend its $21,500 on gazebos and banners, while Aimens History Association also received $20,000 to upgrade buildings and car parks.

As for the Stanthorpe Agricultural Society, $35,000 worth of funding will be spent on renovating the iconic XXXX can bar at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds.

Stanthorpe Agricultural Society Grant Co-ordinator Paula Boatfield said the bar was well in need of a tidy up, with big plans in mind for the renovation.

“We will be dropping the XXXX and just referring to it as the can bar for now.

“We have plans to create a beer garden type atmosphere in that area of the showgrounds. When it’s finished it can be available to hire for functions,” she said.

Mrs Boatfield said the Stanthorpe Agricultural Society was pairing up with St Joseph’s School, using the creative input from Stanthorpe students.

“St Joseph’s School expressed an interest in using the building in the future to assist them with the hospitality courses that they run at the school.

“We will be having a meeting with the school after the show ... I am excited to see what they come up with.”

She said the new and improved can bar would have multiple uses in the future, not only as a bar facility, but as a refreshment and hospitality facility also.

“It is a project that is going to benefit multiple community groups as well as providing another facility for hire at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds.”

For more information about the can bar renovation visit Stanthorpe Agricultural Society on Facebook or call 4681 2107.

The two other local community groups receiving funds were not available to comment.