Big plans ahead for 2020 netball season

BIG THINGS TO COME: With the 2020 netball season right around the corner, members are encouraged to get involved and sign up.

BIG THINGS TO COME: With the 2020 netball season right around the corner, members are encouraged to get involved and sign up.

THE 2020 netball season is right around the corner with newly elected president of the Stanthorpe Netball Association Inc Natalie Vedelago saying there is some big ideas in place for the year ahead.

"I took over the position at the end of last year. It has been quite hectic since the change over," Vedelago said.

Former president Karen Petrie stepped back from the role but will remain involved in the club, taking on the role as project manager co-ordinator.

"Our biggest issue at the moment is that we have no Stanthorpe netball courts to play on.

"We elected Karen to that role because it is quite a lengthy project to get us some courts."

Vedelago said the club have an idea in mind as to where the courts will go, but the task of finding funding is proving difficult.

"The last four years have been a bit of a struggle for the courts because we need a lot of money.

"Just before Christmas we applied for a big infrastructure grant which we are still waiting to hear back on.

"It's a massive job and that's why we believe Karen is the best person for that job."

Vedelago said Stanthorpe Netball Association caters to more than 100 athletes per season, hoping to match that number again this year.

"We are in the process of selecting netball representatives as well.

"These are girls who will represent Stanthorpe and travel as far as Roma, Toowoomba and Warwick over the next few months."

She said the club haven't set a sign on day yet but encourage anyone who is interested to keep an eye on the Stanthorpe Netball Association Facebook page for updates.

"All of our details and notifications, sign on days will be announced on there.

"Any new players of all abilities are welcome.

"The drought and bushfire is a bit of a damper for everybody. Just to get kids out and involved and to have fun is the main goal.

"It is a social side for the parents as well. Parents are always welcome, and we are also looking for volunteers for little jobs to do."

For more information and to keep up to date with upcoming netball dates like Stanthorpe Netball Association Inc on Facebook.