Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

The Big Cow at home at pioneer village
News

Big Cow attraction to help beef-up local tourism

Alexia Austin
21st Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Big Cow at Highfields Pioneering Village is back on its feet and was officially opened to the public yesterday.

Named 'Clivia' after major sponsor Clive Berghofer, the attraction is tipped to bring more tourism to the area.

"The cow looks terrific, Jody and Ray (Ashford) you have done a great job in making the cow look good and it's going to be great for tourism," Southern Queensland Country Tourism CEO Peter Homan said at the opening.

 

Highfields Pioneer Village president Mervyn Polzin prepares to give a butter making demonstration as The Big Cow opened to the public on Sunday.
Highfields Pioneer Village president Mervyn Polzin prepares to give a butter making demonstration as The Big Cow opened to the public on Sunday.

"These big things are everywhere, there are over 100 of them all over Australia, there's big cows and big prawns, and a big gumboot in Tully - big things fascinate us as a society and people like those Instagram shots.

"(Visitors) will come from near and wide to have a look at the Big Cow."

Built in the 1970s near the Sunshine Coast, the Big Cow houses a room which is to be used as a museum.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

big cow highfields pioneer village opening
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Goal-hungry’ Thompson key to Redbacks’ success

        Premium Content ‘Goal-hungry’ Thompson key to Redbacks’ success

        Sport Stanthorpe United will face the season’s toughest challenge on Sunday but one player is tipped to make his mark.

        ON HOLD: $90M pipeline project stalls

        Premium Content ON HOLD: $90M pipeline project stalls

        Council News Southern Downs residents will likely wait months as election brings development to...

        ‘I just want him back’: Family mourns ‘top bloke’

        Premium Content ‘I just want him back’: Family mourns ‘top bloke’

        News Stepdaughter of alleged Warwick murder victim reveals her heartache

        School year cut short for teachers’ pandemic leave

        Premium Content School year cut short for teachers’ pandemic leave

        Education The Queensland school year will end two days sooner than planned