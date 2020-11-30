Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Treasury Wine Estate Wines At Company Headquarters Ahead Of Full-Year Results
Treasury Wine Estate Wines At Company Headquarters Ahead Of Full-Year Results
News

Big consequence of Chinese tariffs

by Gerard Cockburn
30th Nov 2020 11:06 AM

Penfolds owner Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) says the latest trade spat between Australia and China has put up to 30 per cent of the group's earnings in jeopardy.

In a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange on Monday, TWE said it would be redirecting its luxury wines to other key markets as a result of Chinese trade authorities slapping Australian winemakers with new import tariffs.

On November 27, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce imposed tariffs of more than 200 per cent following allegations Australian winemakers were dumping wine into the Chinese market to lower the price.

The wine industry is the latest sector to be hit by souring trade relations between Australia and China that have already impacted other agricultural and resource exporters.

TWE chief executive Tim Ford flagged the company would continue to export wine to China; however, the sanctions would cost Australian jobs across the industry.

"There is no doubt this will have a significant impact on many across the industry, costing jobs and hurting regional communities and economies which are the lifeblood of the wine sector," Mr Ford said.

"We will continue to work with our customers and partners in China to demonstrate our long-term commitment to the growing number of Chinese consumers who enjoy our brands."

In financial year 2020, exported wine to the Chinese market represented 30 per cent of TWE's total group earnings.

The company primarily ships premium wines to the major Asian economy, with luxury and masstige wines making up 63 per cent of exported volume and 91 per cent of revenue.

Approximately 39 per cent of Penfolds wine - TWE's premier brand - is sold to China.

"We will continue to work with our valued partners to further understand the implications and

how we can work with the industry, governments and others to support the sector," Mr Ford said.

"We will continue to engage with the Chinese Ministry of Commerce as the investigation proceeds to ensure our position is understood. We call for strong leadership from governments to find a pathway forward."

Community Newsletter SignUp
china editors picks wine tarrifs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prepare to leave: Bushfire threat in southern Qld

        Prepare to leave: Bushfire threat in southern Qld

        News Residents of Queensland’s Granite Belt have been told to prepare to leave as fire rages, as another blaze tears through Fraser Island.

        Firey’s urgent push for more small town recruits

        Premium Content Firey’s urgent push for more small town recruits

        Community In the thick of bushfire season, Southern Downs stations are calling for greater...

        SWEAT SESH: Ironside’s milestone inspires growth in future

        Premium Content SWEAT SESH: Ironside’s milestone inspires growth in future

        News One year after opening, the popular Warwick gym’s owner has revealed her secret to...

        Leading Granite Belt bodies form formidable alliance

        Premium Content Leading Granite Belt bodies form formidable alliance

        Council News With representatives from across the region, the new union hopes to accelerate the...