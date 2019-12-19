Menu
Voting changes will come into place in 2020.
News

Big change to how we vote in 2020 council elections

Matthew Purcell
19th Dec 2019 3:35 PM
POSTAL voting during the March 2020 local government elections has been scrapped.

It's a significant change to the way the Southern Downs votes, with the previous two local government elections being undertaken via postal-only ballots.

"The Minister for Local Government, Racing, and Multicultural Affairs Stirling Hinchliffe has advised the Chief Executive Officer that the method of voting for the Southern Downs Regional Council 2020 elections will be via attendance rather than a postal vote," a council spokesperson said.

"Attendance voting requires people to physically attend polling booths.

"Provision will be made for those people who cannot attend in person."

Ensure that you update your details every time you move.

You can check your electoral details at https://check.aec.gov.au/

Stanthorpe Border Post

