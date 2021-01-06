Big Brother star’s surprise career change

JULY 4, 2004: Reality TV show contestant Bree on the "Big Brother" eviction show at Dream World on Gold Coast, 04/07/04.

JULY 4, 2004: Reality TV show contestant Bree on the "Big Brother" eviction show at Dream World on Gold Coast, 04/07/04.

Former Big Brother contestant turned radio host and television producer Bree Amer has taken another career change.

Mother of two Amer married her first couple as a celebrant just before Christmas after studying for 18 months.

"Thank you … for the privilege of telling your amazing love story and being your celebrant," she wrote on Instagram, launching a new page for the business.

"What a buzz! I loved it even more than I thought I would, and cannot wait for the next one. How good is love?"

Amer remains one of the standout contestants from the Big Brother Australia franchise, leveraging her appearance on the reality show in 2004 to forge a career as a television and radio host.

She placed second in the series to winner Trevor Butler.

In recent years, Amer has worked more behind the scenes in casting and producing shows including The Bachelor, House Rules and My Kitchen Rules.

She decided to undertake her marriage celebrant certificate while on maternity leave with her second child.

Gretel Killeen with Big Brother winner Trevor Butler and runner-up Bree Amer. pic David Clark

"It is just so joyful, especially in a time where there is a lot of negativity around being a part of such a happy day for people is just awesome," she said.

"It is full on, like a full on course of 750 hours of study. It is a big commitment.

"They needed to regulate the industry a bit so it became quite a hefty course and it is not something you take on lightly."

She continued: "A lot of it is legal studies because marriage is a serious commitment so now it is just about building the business I guess, which will be fun."

