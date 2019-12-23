Bid to show thanks to Southern Downs’ rural fireys

HUMBLE HERO: This photo of Rex Creer fighting February fires will go up for auction.

BACK in February, Zoe Collins knew she wanted to show the whole of Australia how the Southern Downs was in for a deadly bushfire season.

Her partner, Rex Creer, was a member of the Mount Tully/ Eukey RFS and in the midst of fighting an out-of-control bushfire in Girraween National Park.

Away in Brisbane, her son, Finn, was at the Music Industry College (MIC) alongside talented musicians and artistic types.

The two worlds couldn't look more different, but Ms Collins knew a way to bring them together.

Asking MIC principal Brett Wood, Violent Soho band member/photographer Luke Henery and students to come out for a visit, she hoped to share fire's heartbreaking reality with city dwellers who may not know the cost of keeping rural communities safe.

"They are, giving up their day jobs to defend the community. No one wants to be a hero, but the person who looks after the community is the community itself," Ms Collins said.

"Those fires were before the start of summer, and it's a pretty big way to kick off the season. I've driven up near where houses were lost and it boggles my brain how brave they were and how come more didn't burn down."

Touring the region with Mr Creer and his brigade, visitors saw first-hand the emotional and physical toll of rural fire volunteering, snapping photos of members along the way.

Now, as fire once again rages around the region, Mr Wood wants to use those images to raise awareness for the plight of Southern Downs' rural fire brigades.

The principal is auctioning off one-off pieces, with all proceeds to go back to Stanthorpe-based rural fire brigades.

According to Mr Wood, it was the least those in the city could do.

"I can't imagine the stress people in the region are expecting, Zoe is at wit's end and they haven't lost property or lives or livestock so I can't begin to imagine what it's like for those who have," he said.

"Unfortunately, people in the city don't see it, we get the smoke but it's nothing like the drought and those additional hardships. In that photo of Rex, you can actually see the worry and stress in his face.

"That's what I want to bring attention to. To make it real, make it human."

While the first piece to be auctioned off stars Mr Creer, Ms Collins said the humble rural fire hero is someone everyone knows in one way or another.

"It's not just Rex, it's everyone in town, everyone knows someone in a rural fire brigade. Whether that's your brother, uncle, or a guy at the pub, definitely as a community we need to rally around them in times like this," she said.

In what has already become a killer season for fireys, the extra help wouldn't go unnoticed.

"We live with bushfires every year but this is a massive scale," Ms Collins said.

"It isn't just us. This season feels like the whole of Australia is on fire. I would love funds to go to the rural fire brigades and this also brings awareness and thanks.

"They need to be prepared and they need more trucks, more bombers. We mightn't be able to afford a bomber plane, but we can give them an extra radio."

To bid in the charity auction, head to https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/333445735622