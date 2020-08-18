Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

BHP to sell Qld coal mines amid slump in prices

by Glen Norris
18th Aug 2020 11:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

MINING giant BHP says it plans to off-load two of its metallurgical coal mines in central Queensland amid a slide in prices for the steel-making commodity.

Announcing a 4 per cent decline in annual profit Tuesday, BHP said it would continue to look at divesting its interest in BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC), which operates the Poitrel and South Walker Creek mines in the Bowen Basin. BMC is owned by 80-per cent owned by BHP and 20 per cent by Japan's Mitsui and Co.

BHP said the BMC mines were lost cost but produced low-quality coal that was less in demand than the hard-coking coal increasingly used in steel mills across Asia.

"Given our focus on hard-coking coal, these assets could better compete for capital outside of BHP," the company said in its results announcement, Options for divestment could include a demerger or a sale of the mines.

BHP said metallurgical coal prices had weakened markedly amid the global economic shutdown caused by COVID-19 and faced a "difficult and uncertain period."

Even against the backdrop of the "decarbonisation of the global economy," metallurgical coal would remain an essential input in steel-making process for a long time but the focus would be on cleaner fuel.

"As steel makers seek to reduce the carbon intensity of production, a higher value will be placed on hard-coking coal," the company said.

 

Originally published as BHP to sell Qld coal mines amid slump in prices

More Stories

bhp business prices slump resources

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, updated daily.

        ‘Enough damage done’: Thousands rally against border block

        Premium Content ‘Enough damage done’: Thousands rally against border block

        News Petition rethink tough border controls soars past 7000 signatures

        PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        Premium Content PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        News PM’s plea for ‘critical’ border relaxations

        Why ‘back to normal’ is still bad news

        Premium Content Why ‘back to normal’ is still bad news

        News Queensland economy can’t recover with ‘business as usual’ COVID plan