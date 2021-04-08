‘Beyond stupid’: Magistrate slams two-time drink driver

Ivan Fergus Walker pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence on two occasions in the one evening.

A PENSIONER who had just been caught driving while under the influence of liquor brazenly returned to his vehicle a short time later and drove off; still well over the alcohol limit.

Ivan Fergus Walker, 57, an invalid pensioner from Acacia Ridge, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to two charges of driving when under the influence of liquor in Ipswich on Sunday, December 13, 2020; and two charges of unlicensed driving while SPER suspended.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police intercepted Walker in a ute at 5.40pm near Ipswich Hospital.

Police noted Walker was unsteady on his feet with bloodshot eyes, and the smell of liquor on his breath.

"He said he had eight Vodka Cruisers," Sgt Caldwell said.

When tested at 6.40pm at Ipswich police station Walker recorded an alcohol reading of 0.157 - more than three times the normal limit.

Sgt Caldwell said Walker was released by police at 7pm but was seen on Safe City cameras getting back into his Holden ute on Ellenborough Street and driving off at speed.

Ivan Fergus Walker attempted to drive his car home only a short time after being charged with driving while under the influence of liquor.

Knowing where he was staying, police went to West Ipswich just in time to see Walker stepping out of the driver's seat.

Walker was arrested and again charged with driving while under the influence. He was also charged with driving unlicensed.

"He admits he drove it. He said he just wanted to get the vehicle home," Sgt Caldwell said.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said the last time Walker had been in court for drink driving was 1990.

Mr Hoskin said the former party-hire delivery worker was an invalid pensioner.

He said Walker had no intention of driving that night but received a phone call from his girlfriend at the hospital.

"She was in a bad way and wanted him to come up to the hospital to comfort her," he said.

Magistrate David Shepherd warned he was considering a jail term.

"Fortunately there was no accident. This offending is quite frankly beyond being silly or stupid," Mr Shepherd said.

"You were picked up near the hospital, apparently on your way to visit your partner.

"That was bad enough but when released by police you got into your vehicle and drove home, putting yourself and the public at risk.

"The Queensland road toll at the moment is appalling. This year seems worse than previous years, and a proportion of those would be attributed to drink driving.

"It is the type of offending where serious penalties do appear to have some impact."

Mr Shepherd fined Walker $1500 and sentenced him to a three-month jail term, wholly suspended for nine months.

He received an 18-month licence disqualification.