Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Beyonce remained seated.
Beyonce remained seated.
Entertainment

Beyonce slammed over Globes snub

by Eileen Reslen
7th Jan 2020 9:15 AM

BEYONCÉ is being slammed on social media for remaining seated when Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Joker at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres and Phoenix's fiancee, Rooney Mara, could all be seen standing up and cheering for Phoenix as he went onstage to accept the award.

However, Beyoncé - who was nominated for Best Original Song for Spirit from The Lion King - noticeably did not get up from her seat.

Beyonce remained seated.
Beyonce remained seated.

Some viewers tweeted that the Sorry singer's actions were "disrespectful" and "rude".

 

 

 

One person said, "@beyonce You're a joke for not standing up for Joaquin Phoenix. Understandable to make a statement. But that's just poor sportsmanship for someone that actually deserved recognition. You're entitled and arrogant. And as an actress you're a joke. SMH. You ought to apologise to him."

But another stood up for Beyoncé and argued that perhaps the singer's gown would have "been a pain to get out of her chair with and then gather it to sit down," adding, "Maybe it wasn't a statement".

 

 

 

This was not the first time Beyoncé, who was accompanied by husband Jay-Z to the show, went rogue that night.

 

The power couple decided to skip the red carpet, reportedly showed up nearly an hour late, and brought their own brand of champagne to the gathering.

 

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

More Stories

Show More
beyoncé celebrity feud golden globes joaquin phoenix

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three days full of the best folk and ukulele music

        premium_icon Three days full of the best folk and ukulele music

        News Heritage Estate Wines are giving away 20 free tickets for fireys who are interested in attending their upcoming folk and ukulele festival.

        Midwives patiently wait for new year arrivals

        premium_icon Midwives patiently wait for new year arrivals

        News Stanthorpe Hospital midwives wait patiently for the first baby of 2020 to arrive.

        Cops catch alleged Killarney Co-op thief

        premium_icon Cops catch alleged Killarney Co-op thief

        News DROUGHT desperation forces staff to amp up security procedures.

        BoM expects isolated showers and thunderstorms

        premium_icon BoM expects isolated showers and thunderstorms

        News The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting isolated showers and thunderstorms to hang...