Best winter cropping outlook in four years predicted

PROMISING: Above average rainfall is welcomed news for growers.

PROJECTED rainfall combined with earlier rainfall this year has many farmers positively positioned ahead of the winter season.

With the current winter cropping outlook predicted to be the best since 2016, growers are banking on predicted rainfall to ensure the season is as substantial and successful as it is indicated.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology the upcoming winter period is likely to be wetter than average for most of Australia – with data indicating a 65 to 80 per cent chance of above average rainfall.

A Bureau spokeswoman said the median rainfall in Stanthorpe between winter (June to August) was 109mm, with the climate outlook suggesting that will be exceeded as we enter the cooler months.

For Maryland organic farmer Rebecca Gregg, this is welcomed news.

Currently growing things from lettuce and rocket, to bok choy and radishes, the added moisture is a blessing.

“Coming into summer with extra water is always such a gift,” Ms Gregg said.

“The extra moisture will make such a difference for growing in summer.”

She said not only will the extra rainfall turn a crop over faster but grow better-quality produce too.

“They (crops) go well with more moisture because it softens the leaves whereas the frost makes everything a lot harder and dense.”

While the moisture has plenty of pros, she said it also comes with a handful of cons.

“The downside would be that is it more likely for fungi to grow from the extra moisture.

“Having that extra moisture always means different fungal diseases.”

But its nothing Ms Gregg said she can’t handle, welcoming all and any rainfall.

“If the Bureau are predicting these types of rainfall that is incredible.

“We haven’t grown through a wet winter before so we will just be playing it out and seeing how things go.

“Things will grow a lot better through winter if this predicted rainfall comes through,” she said.