‘Best festival yet’: Apple & Grape defies the odds

PLENTY OF SMILES: The Apple & Grape mascots giving a wave as they made their way down the main street.

A POSITIVE attitude from the festival committee made all the differences at this years Apple & Grape Harvest Festival, according to festival president Max Hunter.

Mr Hunter said nine months ago there was plenty of concerns as to whether the festival would go ahead or not.

“I think we have defied the odds,” Mr Hunter said.

As to whether the festival was the best our region has seen, Mr Hunter said that will come down to the people.

“The committee will sit down and we will look at the end result as to what we can do better, but at the end of the day the people will have the final say,” he said.

Mr Hunter said the committee now have a big job on their hands, reflecting on the last 10 ‘very successful days’.

“It’s our job to take on board any concerns that the people have.

“The positives you build on and the negatives you take on board, you access them, do a debrief and the more debrief we can get, the better.”

He said many of the weekend’s visitors were so impressed with our region, making arrangements for a return.

“It was an absolute hoot and people are very impressed.

“The food was good, the music was good, the wine was good, there was no complaints,” he said.

Mr Hunter said he is eager to receive the official count from Tourism Events Queensland later in the week.

“I personally think the numbers would have exceeded previous years due to the fact that our vendors and wineries were selling out.

“They have been here in previous years and we hadn’t seen that before,” he said.

“But we will get an official estimate later in the week.”

When asked what his personal highlight across the 10 days was, Mr Hunter said the visitors and the general public who attended made all the difference.

“We are putting on the greatest event that Stanthorpe has ever seen every two years.

“It wouldn’t be possible without the visitors, community members, major sponsors and of course the committee.

“On the surface everything was shining and we have definitely done our region proud.

“So a very special thanks to all of those people,” he said.