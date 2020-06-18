Menu
VISIT BUNDABERG: Brooke Olive swimming with turtles, Lady Musgrave Experience Picture: Tracy Olive
News

BEST DEALS: What Bundy has on offer for holidays in region

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG Tourism has been working with local tourism operators to create deals for keen tourists.

Minister for Tourism Kate Jones yesterday revealed five of the best deals for Queenslanders looking to book a holiday to the Rum City in the coming weeks.

"We're often take for granted - we live in one of the most beautiful places in the world," she said.

"There's never been a better time to explore Bundaberg. There are some great deals out there - I'm urging anyone who can to make the most of what's on offer."

Bundaberg Tourism chief executive Katherine Reid said the region's tourism industry had been preparing to welcome back visitors.

 

Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid. Picture: Mike Knott
"We're all excited to once again have the opportunity to share our destination with visitors and invite visitors, friends and relatives to explore our backyard," she said.

"The Bundaberg region is a bucket-list destination - we're the southernmost jump off point to the Great Barrier Reef, we are known worldwide for our iconic rum and brewed drinks, and we are the home to the Mon Repos Turtle Encounter.

 

Mon Repos Turtle Centre. Picture: Mike Knott
"The Bundaberg region offers Queenslanders a safe, accessible and affordable place to holiday this year."

Some of the deals available in the Bundaberg region include:

• Lady Musgrave Experience: Book 3 Adults Extra Child Free.

• Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort: Stay 5 Pay 4 package.

• Kellys Beach Resort: Stay Pay Deal - Stay more than 2 nights and get a night for free.

• Bargara Beach Caravan Park: Winter Savings - Stay 7 nights, pay for 6 (travel between 19.04.20-17.09.20).

• Don Pancho By The Beach: 40 per cent off the rack room rate for new 14 day plus bookings.

