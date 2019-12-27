Bennett addresses Latrell to Rabbitohs rumours

Latrell Mitchell won’t be at the Burrow any time soon. Picture: AAP/Brendon Thorne

Latrell Mitchell won’t be at the Burrow any time soon. Picture: AAP/Brendon Thorne

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett has insisted Latrell Mitchell will not be joining South Sydney.

The Rabbitohs have been tipped to be Mitchell's new home following his highly-publicised falling out with the Roosters.

Dane Gagai and Alex Johnston have been mooted as the potential Rabbitohs players to make way for Mitchell to arrive at Redfern.

Bennett secured a blue-chip signing for 2021 this week when Gold Coast Titans star Jai Arrow committed to South Sydney to become Sam Burgess' replacement.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Latrell Mitchell won’t be at the Burrow any time soon. Picture: AAP/Brendon Thorne

And he reckons that was the signing he was chasing, not Mitchell despite speculation South Sydney wants the Kangaroos gun.

"We won't be signing Latrell," Bennett told Blindside.

"We have enough centres. I am happy with Braidon Burns and James Roberts.

"I needed a forward to replace Sam."

Bennett has played ducks and drakes with player signings before.

Earlier this year he insisted Roberts would not be leaving the Broncos to sign with South Sydney, only for the switch to happen weeks later.

Bennett later admitted he lied so the Rabbitohs could conduct negotiations without relentless speculation.

New Titans coach Justin Holbook. Picture: Jerad Williams

PHONE FREE

Titans players had to surrender their mobile phones during last week's training camp in NSW.

New Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook got the players to hand their phones in during the four-day camp at Coffs Harbour.

The exercise helped the Titans players bond rather than sit around looking at their phones during down time.

The camp was structured around league-specific training rather than army-style camps other NRL coaches have grown fond of.