Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HAPPY RETIREMENT: Happy Pig Farm owners Paul and Gail Gillis and pig Freckles.
HAPPY RETIREMENT: Happy Pig Farm owners Paul and Gail Gillis and pig Freckles.
Business

Beloved farmstay and tourism hotspot up for sale

Tessa Flemming
3rd Dec 2020 3:34 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN Happy Pig Farm owner Paul and Gail Gillis purchased a “rundown, derelict” farm in 2012, they saw its “good bones” — the rest was simply “serendipitous.”

Ever since the pair turned the Stanthorpe spot into a farmstay in 2015, it’s become one of the most well-known agritourism ventures on the Southern Downs.

But now, in their 70s, the time has finally come for the pair to move onto the next stage of life, retirement.

“We’ve done what we set out to do, had a wonderful time and been challenged in a way most never get to do in this stage of their lives,” Mrs Gillis said.

But we want the next stage to be fun, relaxing, carefree and spontaneous.”

Happy Pig Farm owner Paul Gillis with their organic meats.
Happy Pig Farm owner Paul Gillis with their organic meats.

The past five years have not been without their challenges, as the couple adapted and thought outside the box to thrive in drought, fire and coronavirus.

“We started doing paddock to plate, owning sheep — everything we could think of doing we did to stay afloat. And the thing is, we have stayed afloat and the diversity of business has helped that,” Mrs Gillis said.

“We have always managed to keep head above water by being creative and innovative.”

For the pair, it was the happy ending to half a decade of happiness.

“For me, I loved the creative challenge of doing something extraordinary with this time of my life,” Mrs Gillis said.

“For Paul, he got the farm he’s alway wanted.

“We’re living the dream, but we’ve got more dreams now.”

The business is priced at $795,000.

For more information about the sale, head here or contact 0417 002 352 or 0417 002 351.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retail therapy cures COVID’s economic symptoms

        Premium Content Retail therapy cures COVID’s economic symptoms

        News The recession is over and what Queenslanders splashed their cash on after the original COVID-lockdown – and what we cut back on – has been revealed.

        BIG RAINS: La Niña to revive Stanthorpe after dry spring

        Premium Content BIG RAINS: La Niña to revive Stanthorpe after dry spring

        Weather Heightened storm activity and heavy rainfalls predicted after unusually hot and dry...

        Severe storm warning issued for Warwick, Stanthorpe

        Premium Content Severe storm warning issued for Warwick, Stanthorpe

        Information Southern Downs residents are being urged to stay alert as thunderstorms develop.

        WILD WEATHER: Fire, widespread blackouts across Warwick

        Premium Content WILD WEATHER: Fire, widespread blackouts across Warwick

        News ‘I look up and all I could see was this cable hanging over me’: More than 1000...