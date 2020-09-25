Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

NIGHT GONE WRONG: Two men have pleaded guilty to a public nuisance offence after getting into separate fights at the Central Hotel on the same night.

NIGHT GONE WRONG: Two men have pleaded guilty to a public nuisance offence after getting into separate fights at the Central Hotel on the same night.

A MAN dropping his pants and “waving his bits around” in front of a Stanthorpe pub is the only defence Dale Robert Kayrooz had for starting a fight.

The 35-year-old was outside the Central Hotel on July 10 when the man came towards him and unbuttoned his pants.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard police were called to the pub at about 10pm after a fight broke out between a group of men.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court CCTV footage showed two guys punching on the footpath.

Kayrooz, who represented himself, said he was “old enough and wise enough” that he should have walked away, rather than fighting.

“One of the persons has come close to me, and actually pulled down his pants and started waiving his bits around,” he told the court.

“He started yelling abuse at me. I walked towards him and he took his jacket off and lunged at me, so I hit him a few times.”

Earlier in the night, Kayrooz’s younger brother Jacob Glen Robert Stephenson had been involved in a fight with the same group of men.

Sgt Wiggan told the court Stephenson was seen punching a man “several times”, even while the other man was on the ground.

The 26-year-old’s lawyer said he was going to help a friend and family member who were involved in the fight, before he “became very much involved”.

Both pleaded guilty to one count each of public nuisance in a licensed venue.

They were each fined $250 and banned from entering the Central Hotel between 9pm and 4am for six months.

No convictions were recorded.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

Stanthorpe woman smashes chair over ex-partner’s head

Booze-fuelled outburst lands 21yo back in court

NAMED: Man accused of punching 67yo woman in face

FIRST LOOK: Inside Top Pub’s ‘fresh’ new look