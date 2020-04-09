Beer, spice and all things nice

THE area’s takeaway options has just had a fiesta feel added with Granite Belt Brewery branching out to stay afloat.

With their accommodation closed for the foreseeable future, as well as the restaurant and brewery, owners Geoff and Dee Davenport have added Mexican food to their repertoire.

“Unfortunately we’ve basically had to close our accommodation down with the restrictions that are in place because of COVID-19,” Ms Davenport said.

“We’ve received an email to say that no Queensland resident can actually go on a trip for leisure basically up until May 19.”

Having only begun to get back on their feet after the bushfires that nearly wiped out their business, it’s another cruel blow.

“With our restaurant it’s so weird to see it all empty and dark,” Ms Davenport said.

“We are doing our (Mexican) takeaways currently on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for lunch and dinner and that’s going really well.

“We’ll probably relook at Sunday’s because they’re not as popular.”

They’ll have shorter hours over the Easter period and will be open just Good Friday and Saturday from 5.30-7.30pm.

“Not the best of news but we’re just doing what we can to get by and hopefully this whole thing will be over soon.”

If you’re after some pick up or delivered burritos or loaded nachos with some Granite Belt Brewery craft beers then visit them on Facebook or phone 4681 1370.

Severnlea’s Brass Monkey Brew House are also doing takeaways, only from their 106 Donges Rd store.