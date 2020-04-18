Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Darwin Beer Can Regatta at Mindil Beach has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. Pic Glenn Campbell
The Darwin Beer Can Regatta at Mindil Beach has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. Pic Glenn Campbell
News

Beer Can Regatta canned over COVID-19 restrictions

by NATASHA EMECK
18th Apr 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DARWIN's iconic Beer Can Regatta has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Darwin Lions Club organisers announced that the 2020 Beer Can Regatta planned for August 2 had been cancelled due to COVID-19.

"The organising committee's thoughts are with local people and businesses and we send our thanks to all of you who were ready and willing to support this year's event," the post said.

"We will be back, and we look forward to celebrating future events with you as we head for the event's 50th anniversary."

Originally published as Beer Can Regatta canned over COVID-19 restrictions

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

beer can regatta coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID CALL: New hotline to support Stanthorpe residents

        premium_icon COVID CALL: New hotline to support Stanthorpe residents

        News Darling Downs Health has started a hotline for people seeking answers.

        Winter season offers saving grace to Granite Belt wineries

        premium_icon Winter season offers saving grace to Granite Belt wineries

        News Vineyards say they can’t afford to lose another tourism peak to the virus.

        NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        premium_icon NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        Education Schools could call cops if students fail to email teachers every day

        Queenslanders not happy with state’s COVID response

        premium_icon Queenslanders not happy with state’s COVID response

        Politics Queenslanders not happy with State Government’s COVID response