Beefed up: Angus stud hopeful of bettering tough 2019 sale

LOOKING FORWARD: Aaron, Imogen and principal of Glenisa Angus Ced Wise.

AN ENTHUSIASTIC group of prospective buyers will head to Glen Aplin in September for the annual Glenisa Angus Bull Sale.

Held in May last year, the sale has been pushed back to a later date, but not the result of COVID-19 restrictions, according to Glenisa Angus’s Aaron Wise.

“It was very dry earlier in the year, so the season was tough,” Mr Wise said.

“Everyone was selling. That, combined with the local clients joining more in the spring, so we thought we’d push it back to September in line with their plans.”

The sale used to be held in August, before changing to May and now September.

“It was more about meeting our clients’ demands. That way they don’t have to have the bulls standing at home for a few months before they go out.”

Last year proved to be a tough sale for the stud.

Twenty-five of 38 lots sold to average $3820 and a top of $10,000 for Lot 14 Glenisa No. 38 to Yarrawonga Santa Gertrudis Stud, of Wallumbilla.

“It was honestly better than we had expected because from Toowoomba south we’re in a desperate drought and that is where the majority of our bulls go,” Glenisa owner Ced Wise said at the time.

Helen Alexander, Aaron Wise and Matt Galvin at the 2019 Glenisa Angus Bull Sale.

Son, Aaron, said they were hopeful of a better outcome this year.

“There’s been a lot of rain in the south and further north and we’ve had a lot of interest in the last month.

“There is a lot of people restocking now in the south – from Glen Innes south have had a lot of rain.

“So interest has been good already.

“I know a few coming down from the north and out Longreach way.”

They will also have some 12-month and 14-month-old bulls for sale to “cater for the preferences”.

The current market also favours a better outcome this year.

“The market is very optimistic at the moment. The cattle prices have defied COVID-19 and are pushing up again.

“With the shortage of cattle in Australia and a bit more widespread rain people are rebuilding,” Mr Wise said.

The sale will be held on Thursday, September 10 at Glen Aplin.