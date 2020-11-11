Beauty products that help to relieve stress

Wellness expert Stephanie Malouf and naturopath Michaela Sparrow provide the top products to keep pandemic fatigue at bay.

Wellness expert Stephanie Malouf and naturopath Michaela Sparrow provide the top products to keep pandemic fatigue at bay.

Anxiety about coronavirus can lead to skin aggravation, wrinkles and premature ageing.

And if visiting a beauty professional is not possible, finding alternatives in the comfort of your own home is an ideal way to keep up your self-care routine.

Experts have linked dozens of stress-relieving beauty products to the curbing of stress that can tame your tension and ease anxieties.

Here, wellness expert Stephanie Malouf and naturopath Michaela Sparrow reveal, from bargain to luxe, their picks of the best stress-relieving products to keep pandemic fatigue at bay.

Nutritionist and wellness expert Stephanie Malouf. Picture: Toby Zerna

NUTRA ORGANICS COLLAGEN BEAUTY SACHET, $3.50

Malouf says: Consuming collagen can help give the body with the building blocks to boost collagen production.

Sparrow says: This nourishing powder turns into a deliciously refreshing beverage and has nutrients needed for healthy adrenal function to help protect the body against stress.

ANDALOU NATURALS BIOACTIVE BERRY ENZYME MASK, $14.99

Malouf: When our bodies are stressed, the formation of free radicals increases which in turn causes cell damage. Antioxidants found in the mask work to protect the skin by fighting off these free radicals which at the same time have a number of anti-inflammatory effects.

Nutra Organics collagen beauty sachet.

AUSTRALIAN JOJOBA OIL, $19.95

Sparrow: Enriched with moringa, camomile, camellia and lavender oils to nourish the skin while relaxing the mind.

GUA SHA TOOL, $24.99

Malouf: Gua sha is great for lymphatic drainage, depuffing the face and releasing tension in your facial muscles thanks to its ability to improve blood circulation. Try combining with Sukin facial oils for a stress-busting morning or night routine.

Sparrow: Great for turning back the clock on your face - because who doesn't want to look younger.

Kora Organics noni glow superfood sachet.

KORA ORGANICS NONI GLOW SUPERFOOD WITH PREBIOTICS SACHET PACK, $25

Sparrow: Contains matcha green tea which has five times the amount of l-theanine (a neurotransmitter with calming superpowers) than that of regular green tea. Also rich in antioxidants needed for healthy adrenal glands, hormones and skin.

LUK BEAUTIFOOD LIP NOURISH LIPSTICKS, $30

Sparrow: Sometimes self-care can mean as little as swiping on a tint of colour and moisture to your lips. This sheer lipstick by Luk tints the lips with a subtle hint of colour while hydrating and nourishing with antioxidants, anti-inflammatories and essential fatty acids.

Amazonia raw protein collagen.

AMAZONIA RAW PROTEIN COLLAGEN PLUS VANILLA MAPLE, $49.95

Malouf: Combines the goodness of pea protein with skin-loving collagen. Protein helps stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce stress on the body.

Sparrow: Having this as a midmorning snack helps prevent those afternoon energy crashes or feeling overwhelmed on a busy day. The added bonus is the marine collagen which helps fight wrinkles.

OPTIMA ULTIMATE 1.0 COMPLETE SKIN FOOD ELIXIR, $159

Malouf: Provides prebiotics and probiotics to support a healthy gut flora, collagen to support skin health and antioxidants to reduce inflammation caused by both internal and environmental stressors.

Sparrow: Has B vitamins which play an important role in how the body responds to stress while also giving energy for daily life.

Most of these products can be found in the GoodnessMe 'You Glow Girl Box' at nourishedlife.com.au

Originally published as Beauty products that help to relieve stress

Australian Jojoba oil.

Luk beautifood lip nourish lipstick.