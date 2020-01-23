Beauty goes water-free on the Southern Downs

Recent rainfall boosted the Southern Downs water supply for an additional eight months but the region remains in drought, necessitating long term changes to how residents maintain the health of their hair, skin and hygiene.

Fortunately, emergency water restrictions come as the international beauty community turns to eco-friendly alternatives, with brands such as L’Oreal committing to reduce their water consumption by 60 per cent by the end of this year.

This has lead to the rise of “water-free beauty”, introducing a number of new ways to get the job done without water waste.

For readers struggling to cope with shorter showers, the following tips may help.



HAIR MASKS BEFORE SHOWER

Residents in Stanthorpe have spoken about how they’ve turned to 3-in-1 shampoo, body wash and conditioner products, but there are other options.

Hair masks such as Olaplex No. 3 are short-shower friendly because they must be applied to just slightly damp hair before shampooing. This means you can use a splash of water from the tap, water bottle, or recycled shower water to wet down your ends, apply the treatment, and leave it on for at least ten minutes before hopping in the shower and shampooing it out.



CONDITION AFTER SHOWER

Rather than wasting shower water on conditioner, simply rinse out the shampoo and invest in a light leave-in conditioner. A few sprays on damp hair will ensure hair dries softer, smoother and stronger.



GO WATERLESS

Water-free beauty products have huge environmental benefits but also promote hygiene, because they can be formulated without preservatives or parabens. These products use botanical ingredients and oils instead, increasing potency and giving you more bang for your buck. Check out brands such as L’Oreal and The Ordinary at your local chemist to see what’s available.



SPRAY AWAY

Can’t justify frequent hair washing, or the massive amount of water needed to rinse out a colour? There’s a spray for that. Dry shampoo will keep your roots oil-free for a few more days, while a good root colour-spray can buy you a few more weeks before your next tint.