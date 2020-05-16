Taylah Pearson is fighting for life in a Townsville Hospital.

Friends and family have rallied around 'beautiful soul' Taylah Pearson as she continues the fight of her life in Townsville Hospital.

The 22-year-old was airlifted to hospital after the quad bike she was a passenger on flipped on Old Home Hill Rd in Mcdesme on Thursday night.

She has been in a critical condition at the hospital since she arrived.

The Forensic Crash Unit are continuing their investigation into the crash.

"Thinking of you, keep fighting Taylah," Becky Cerqui wrote on Facebook.

"Prayers are with Taylah and her family for her recovery," Mareena Vecchio wrote.

"Thinking of you girl … ur (sic) a beautiful soul," Alex Milburn said.

Taylah is the daughter of Bruna Pearson, a well-known member of the Burdekin community.

"Thinking of you Bruna, Greg and families, sending you all much love and strength," Melissa Jane Hudson commented on Facebook.

"Thinking of you Bruna and your family," Paula Mellon wrote.

"You got this Taylah. You're a fighter u (sic) can do it. Thoughts and love go out to her family at this terrible time," Emily Bonanno said.

The tight knit regional community has been rocked by the incident.

The crash comes just 18 months after Corey Briant died after he was thrown off a quad bike at Home Hill.

Mr Briant tragically passed after he suffered fatal chest injuries when he struck a drain on McDowell Rd and was thrown from the bike in November 2018.

Originally published as 'Beautiful soul': Friends and family rally around Taylah