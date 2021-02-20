‘Beat the silent enemy’: Hope as vaccine rollout begins

A doctor shows a syringe at the Sao Joao Hospital in Porto, where the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrived on December 26, 2020, one day before the coronavirus vaccination program starts in Portugal. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

Rose City residents will soon be neighbours to the first coronavirus-vaccinated Queenslanders, with hopes Warwick may be next on the rollout list.

Five Toowoomba suburbs will receive the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as Phase 1a of the nationwide rollout begins next week.

Aged and disability care residents and their staff in Glenvale, Kearneys Spring, South Toowoomba, Toowoomba and Harristown will all receive the jab.

The news had left Southern Downs mayor Vic Pennisi feeling hopeful.

"There is a lot of unknowns but if the vaccine is proven to be successful that will be great," he said.

"I'm not sure if it's Toowoomba first then us but we are the second largest region in the Maranoa and I believe as soon as doctors here have access to it, they will be administering it as well.

"I do hope everyone has the ability to have access to it because then hopefully we can beat this silent, invisible enemy."

Cr Pennisi said he had been approached by healthcare professionals regarding the logistics of the Southern Downs rollout.

"I have already been asked local practitioners if they can use council facilities to administer the vaccine as people will need to be kept on site for half and hour and because of social distancing, the doctor's surgeries just aren't the right place," he said.

41 Queensland locations were named by Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt in the initial rollout.

"That's the initial group of hubs and they will continue to expand out as the vaccine suppliers and the states are at readiness to do that," Mr Hunt said.

From early march the AstraZeneca vaccine will also be rolled out.