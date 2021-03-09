Beach homeowners circle $2m greener pastures

The property at Verrierdale is on the market for $1.995 million and is attractimg plenty of interest from beach homeonwers looking for a sustainable change.

The property at Verrierdale is on the market for $1.995 million and is attractimg plenty of interest from beach homeonwers looking for a sustainable change.

A Coast real estate agent says he is seeing a trend of luxury coastal homeowners selling up and heading inland for a more sustainable lifestyle.

Hinternoosa agent Graham Smith is handling the sale of a $1.995 million, 3.13ha homestead at Verrierdale.

He said there had been strong interest in the property and others like it.

The renovated four-bedroom, three bathroom home with a granny flat and games room attached last sold in October 2019 for $1.3 million.

"We have people who are looking to move out from the beaches," Mr Smith said.

"It's the sustainability push at the moment - a bit of space, a bit of privacy, room where you can have a vegie garden and half a dozen chickens," Mr Smith said.

He said the property's current owners were heading for the coast.

"The kids have all grown up and flown the coop and they're looking to go into the beaches," Mr Smith said.

He said the property had ample space but was still close to major facilities in Noosa like Hastings St and a 15 minute drive away from Peregian Beach.

"We've got some people coming up tomorrow from Victoria to look at it, but a lot of it has been local with one group out at Kenilworth that are on large acreage just looking to downsize to smaller acreage a lot closer to facilities," Mr Smith said.

He expected the property to sell fairly quickly.

"Anything up to $1.5 million just goes and anything over that people are a little bit more circumspect and it just takes a tad longer," Mr Smith said.