TRESPASSING FEARS: Anais Hatch said the vintage car was stolen from their Ballandean property between January to March.
BE WARY: Family shaken after thieves’ targeted act

Emily Clooney
25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
RURAL residents are being urged to remain vigilant after a vintage car was stolen from a Ballandean property.

The car was reported missing after its owners returned to the region and noticed it was gone.

Property owner Anais Hatch said her family was planning to move to the Ballandean property next year but had since second guessed their decision.

“We haven’t really lived on the property yet and it was just kind of unsettling to think that it’s the kind of thing that might happen there,” she said.

“The car has been on the property for many years and every time we’d go for a walk around the back, we’d always look at the car.

“We were more sad about the fact that something had been taken, rather than the item itself.”

The matter has since been reported to Stanthorpe Police and it is believed the car was taken between January and March.

Stanthorpe Police officer-in-charge Gerard Brady said trespassing was particularly prominent on hobby farms with absentee owners.

“I wouldn’t say there’s been a rise, it’s always been an issue in rural areas,” he said.

“There are people that will actively target vacant rural properties.

“There’s no hotspot areas but we do see it from time to time, with people who own quadbikes and motorbikes.

“It’s more opportunistic, that’s why people need to make sure they’re taking adequate security arrangements.”

