BE ON ALERT: Scammers using SES to swindle money

Be on alert for scammers pretending to be from the SES.

STATE Emergency Services are warning people about a callous, but sophisticated scam.

Several cases around the Goondiwindi region have already been reported with SES officials warning that it could spread to the Granite Belt.

“It looks like the scammers are at it again,” an SES spokesperson said.

It’s alleged they are claiming to represent local SES Groups and asking for sponsorship in producing an SES financial year calendar.

“This time the callers have done their homework and know the names of the Local Controllers/Deputies and Group Leaders/Deputies and they have done some research about the local business and have asked for the owners by name,” the spokesperson said.

SES officials say no fundraising is currently going on.

“What you need to know is SES Groups don’t phone up and: request sponsorship for your local groups to produce calendars, request you purchase raffle tickets to allow you local group to purchase new equipment; and request you pay outstanding invoices for last year’s calendar, that your business allegedly agreed to have advertisements/sponsorship in.

“Local groups that may be undertaking fundraising will do so face-to-face and for most of our country towns, you’re going to know your local volunteers in orange.

“If you believe someone is trying to scam or have scammed you, or are making demands upon you to pay outstanding invoices that you believe are fraudulent, we encourage you to report it,” the spokesperson said.

Visit www.scamwatch.gov.au or www.police.qld.gov.au for more information.