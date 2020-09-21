‘Be hyper-vigilant’: Shark sightings on the rise

BEACHGOERS should not worry about going in the water after a string of frightening shark sightings and encounters but extra vigilance is urged by Gold Coast's top surf lifesaver.

Swimmers, surfers and other water users should be hyper-vigilant, stay between the flags and avoid swimming at dawn, dusk and among baitfish schooling close to shore.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland lifesaver watches over swimmers at Burleigh after a spate of shark sightings and close encounters. Picture: Jason O'Brien

Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) lifesaving services supervisor Nathan Fife and Gold Coast City Council have confirmed helicopter, jet ski, drone and lifeguard patrols will protect beachgoers during the school holidays which started at the weekend.

"There is a lot of bait balls around and the whales are still migrating south," Mr Fife said.

"I'm not concerned (about the sightings and run-ins), but we are on alert. It is the ocean. We do see sharks and other marine life out there.

"People should be aware of where they're swimming, when they're swimming.

Beachgoers hit the water at Burleigh on Sunday, the second day of the school holidays. Picture: Jason O'Brien

"Make sure you're swimming at beaches during patrolled times. If you do come across bait balls, or you see birds diving into the water, go into shore and notify lifeguards."

Dorsal Shark Reports has racked up a spate of community reports about shark activity on the Coast and over the border in Tweed in recent days.

A surfer rides a wave at Burleigh as a lifesaver patrols on a jet ski. Picture: Jason O'Brien

A two-metre hammerhead shark was reported at Cudgen and another shark was said to be attacking a thrashing whale in dramatic scenes at Kingscliff on Sunday.

On Thursday, a five-metre great white reportedly bumped into a surfer at Burleigh Heads and a four-metre great white circled near Tallebudgera Creek, while on Wednesday a three-to-four-metre shark left a tooth in the board of a surfer at Cabarita.

A helicopter patrolling over Burleigh on Sunday. Picture: Jason O'Brien

The reports follow the fatal attack of popular Miami surfer Nick Slater at Greenmount Beach two weeks ago, the first fatal mauling on a city beach in more than 60 years. Tugun surfer Rob Pedretti was savaged and killed at Salt Beach near Kingscliff, NSW, on June 7.

No beaches have been closed in recent days, SLSQ and the council confirmed.

Mr Fife said lifeguards in towers would be "keeping an eye out for any movement, where the surfers are and behind the flags".

Gold Coast SLS Coordinator Nathan Fife pictured on Tugun beach getting ready for the start of the surf life saving patrols.

He stopped short of advising beachgoers to reconsider hitting the beach.

But Mr Fife warned beachgoers should avoid the water when conditions are dicey, such as when "it's a bit overcast and murky".

"Surfers should make sure they're looking out for each other. Make sure you're surfing with a buddy," he said.

A lifesaver watches over beachgoers at Burleigh on Sunday. Picture: Jason O'Brien

"If you hear an evacuation alarm over the PA, from the lifesavers or the helicopter, please obey them and get out."

Don't swim dawn/dusk.

Always swim in clear water (not in murky water, busy anchorages, estuary mouths or canals).

Don't throw food scraps or fish waste overboard (including in anchorages or where people are swimming).

Don't swim where fish are being cleaned.

Swim, surf, snorkel or dive with a buddy.

Follow local signage and swim between the flags at patrolled beaches.

