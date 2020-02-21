Bay triathlete powers home for strong finish

Queensland State School Triathlon Intermediate Female winner Brianna West (back row, second from left) is pictured with fellow Intermediate competitors. Picture: Glen Porteous

TRIATHLON: Showing true grit and determination, Hervey Bay triathlete Toby Powers turned on the juice in the last one kilometre to finish sixth in the Senior Male Queensland Schools State Triathlon/Aquathlon Championships.

Lagging behind in eighth position for the run leg and driven by hometown encouragement, Toby picked up the pace and beat the two competitors in front of him.

"I had one of my best swim legs but they still had a good head start on me and I caught about 10 of them on the bike leg," Toby said.

After the bike leg, Toby still had some work to do being in 14th position and had to progress eight more places if he wanted a strong finish.

"I felt a bit dead in the run but got some last-minute energy thankfully," he said.

The winner was Matthew Moate from Metropolitan North and the Senior Female winner was Tara Sosinski from South Coast.

Jack Crome from Brisbane won the Intermediate Males and Brianna West from Metropolitan West came first for Intermediate Females.

Afterwards, Brianna spoke to the Chronicle about her performance.

"It was a hot day but a good enough effort to win," she said.

"I have improved a lot on my running and that helped my overall performance."

The Senior 17-19 years distance is 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run, Intermediate 15-16 years 500m swim, 15km cycle and 4km run and Junior 13-14 years 300m swim, 10km cycle and 2km run.

The Junior winners were Asten Anderson and Joshua Beal from the South Coast.

This is the eighth year in a row the Bay has hosted the Queensland Schools State Triathlon/Aquathlon Championships.

Over the next four weeks hundreds of junior triathletes will descend on the Hervey Bay Esplanade to compete in state and national titles.

The state championships will be followed by the School Sport Australia 13 to 19 years Triathlon Championships and the 11 to 12 years Aquathlon Championships on March 22 - 25.