RETURNING TO PITCH: Stanthorpe Cricket Association have listened to their players and will start their season a week early.
Sport

BATTER UP: Cricketers call for season

Emily Clooney
7th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
FEARS for Stanthorpe’s cricket season have been laid to rest with players in the five-team competition set to take to the pitch in just two weeks.

Relaxation of Queensland’s border restrictions will see Tenterfield rejoin the four-month competition, providing teams with an all-important bye every four games.

Stanthorpe and District Cricket Association president Ben Staley said players’ enthusiasm to return to the pitch forced the committee to bring the season forward by a week.

“From what we’ve heard, everyone is keen to go,” Staley said.

“We were going to start on October 24 but the captains said everyone is raring to go and keen to start on October 17.”

The association will have to adhere to strict COVID-19 heath measures, according to Staley, who said it would cause some strain on volunteers.

However, the prospect of 12 months without the sport on the Granite Belt is one Staley said could have been far more detrimental.

“We were sort of worried that if we had a full year off that some of the older blokes might not have come back,” he said.

“There’s a few father and son combinations in teams; there’s a few 14-and-15-year-olds who play.

“I think it’s definitely important to the town to have cricket going again.”

With the cancellation of many winter sports, the association is hopeful to attract new, younger members who are eager to take up the sport.

“With any sport in any country town, it’s getting harder to get any kids into sport,” he said.

“Our main problem and our main goal, is getting younger people in here because the older fellas aren’t going to be in there forever.”

