Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
One state has claimed a delivery of about 40,000 coronavirus vaccines were not delivered, as the federal government faces mounting criticism.
One state has claimed a delivery of about 40,000 coronavirus vaccines were not delivered, as the federal government faces mounting criticism.
Politics

Batch of vaccines were not delivered

by Rhiannon Tuffield
8th Apr 2021 12:45 PM

Victorian authorities have revealed the federal government failed to deliver a batch of COVID-19 vaccines scheduled for last week, as frustration surrounding the rollout intensifies.

The state was expecting a delivery of 40,000 doses last week, with Deputy Premier James Merlino airing concerns about the consistency from the Commonwealth.

There has been significant disparities with the rollout between the states and Mr Merlino said Victoria had the capacity to vaccinate Victorians faster if the federal government stepped up.

It comes as Victoria shares an ambitious new target to vaccinate 300,000 people by May 16.

More to come.

rhiannon.tuffield@news.com.au

Originally published as Batch of vaccines were not delivered

coronavirus covid-19 vaccine federal government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $3M+ WINDFALL: Major funding to overhaul failing sewer system

        Premium Content $3M+ WINDFALL: Major funding to overhaul failing sewer...

        Council News SDRC would complete the massive upgrades within two years if project is approved. FULL FUNDING LIST HERE:

        Six new cases, Premier demands vaccine ‘transparency’

        Premium Content Six new cases, Premier demands vaccine ‘transparency’

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk with latest on COVID cases and vaccine

        ‘Disgusting’ rapist took 13-year-old girl’s virginity

        Premium Content ‘Disgusting’ rapist took 13-year-old girl’s virginity

        Crime Lance Aitken: Warwick man jailed for raping 13-year-old girl

        DECADE’S PLANS: SDRC reveals water security strategy

        Premium Content DECADE’S PLANS: SDRC reveals water security strategy

        News Southern Downs to become net-zero emissions region and secure water for future in...