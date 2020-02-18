Barren to oasis: Amiens property owners rejoice in rain

Alec Harslett overlooks the construction of a new dam at their Amiens property.

RAIN has bolstered some parts of the region while some have been less fortunate.

It’s not drought-breaking, but for some, the recent rain has been enough to lift spirits ahead of next season.

Harslett Farm at Amiens has been transformed from a dust bowl to oasis in the space of two months.

“We’ve been blessed with the amount of rain we’ve had,” Alec Harslett said.

The Harslett family opted to lease out their farm back in 2015, but now run Foxbar Falls campground on the property.

“We’re up to about 330mm since Christmas,” Mr Harslett said.

“It’s just so unfair that the catchment at Storm King Dam hasn’t seen that as they should be in a higher rainfall area than we are.

“That’s life and we’re running with the good luck.”

Amiens has received so much water that dams are flowing over and down into others.

The property has at least two years water security now, with all their dams full and a new one under construction.

“We’re in the process of building a turkey’s nest that will hold 430 megalitres.

“I think that’ll make it the largest privately owned dam in the area.

“People have been criticising us for building dams for 50 years and we still don’t have enough I reckon.

“If you can have water in a drought it’s gold.”

Johanson Earthmoving and Construction, the same company engaged to desilt Storm King Dam, are building the dam at Harslett’s.

“Would have like to have seen it done Christmas but we’re still working on it,” Mr Harslett said.

While it isn’t being constructed with campers in mind, it’ll be another body of water they’ll have access to.

“There will be some big cod in there one day.”

It’s a substantial turn around from mid to late December, when there was barely water anywhere to be found.

“It was all bone dry. I’ve never seen such a prolonged drought.

“We’ve never had to go into a season without some water. We had absolutely no water.

“That’s completely new for me and I’ve been here 50 years,” Mr Harslett said.