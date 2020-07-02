Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wayne Young landed a quality pearl perch on the 24 fathom reef.
Wayne Young landed a quality pearl perch on the 24 fathom reef.
News

BANNED: The tasty fish you can’t keep from July 15

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANGLERS will have to return all catches of delicious Snapper and Pearl Perch to Gladstone region tidal waters from midnight on July 15.

The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries have announced the ban on catching the two species in an effort to increase species numbers and overall biomass.

Both species are renowned as delicious table fish.

 

Dan Cremer caught his quality Snapper on a reef east of Boyne Island near Gladstone
Dan Cremer caught his quality Snapper on a reef east of Boyne Island near Gladstone

The spokesman said the ban aimed to reduce fishing pressure on both species and protect snapper stock during its spawning season when they were most vulnerable to being caught.

These (species) are considered depleted, with stock levels under the nationally recommended 20 per cent biomass level, the spokesman said.

As part of the fishing reforms, the minimum permitted size limit of Pearl Perch has also been increased from 35 cm to 38 cm.

The ban on Snapper and Pearl Perch extends until midnight, August 15.

More Stories

fishing ban gladstone fishing pearl perch snapper
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Bandaid on an amputated leg’: Industry responds to funding

        premium_icon ‘Bandaid on an amputated leg’: Industry responds to funding

        News A $5 billion Future Drought Fund has received mixed feelings from local producers suffering from drought.

        BREAKING: Truck-car collision in Thulimbah

        premium_icon BREAKING: Truck-car collision in Thulimbah

        News Emergency crews were called to the side road early this afternoon.

        Businesses on rise after 12-month ‘bloodbath’

        premium_icon Businesses on rise after 12-month ‘bloodbath’

        News After battling drought, bushfires and then COVID-19, Granite Belt businesses ask...

        Border closures criticised as a ‘pretend lockout’

        premium_icon Border closures criticised as a ‘pretend lockout’

        News Reports from border towns claim constant ‘two-way traffic’ proves people have...