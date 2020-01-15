Menu
Chris Green has remained positive despite his ban.
Cricket

Banned spinner’s feedback from testing process

by Dan Batten
14th Jan 2020 10:41 AM
Banned Sydney Thunder spinner Chris Green says testers believe his fast change-up delivery is 'not far off' from being adjudged a legal delivery.

The all-rounder was banned by Cricket Australia from bowling for 90 days from for an illegal action, reported by umpires in last week's BBL match against the Melbourne Stars, with his quicker delivery coming under scrutiny.

Despite bowling illegal deliveries in the testing, Green said the feedback had been positive and he has begun working to repair his action.

Chris Green is banned from bowling for 90 days. Picture: AAP Image
"I think the process is very fair … in the testing I had to try and replicate what I'd do in a game and they said they were happy with that," Green said on SEN Breakfast.

"Unfortunately with my quicker delivery I was slightly over the mark and that's something I need to adjust because I want to get back to doing what I love.

"The testers gave me some really good feedback and they were really supportive throughout the process. They said, 'look you're not far off, it was only slightly over and it was incredibly marginal'."

Bowlers are forbidden from bending or straightening their bowling elbow more than 15 degrees.

"My fast ball unfortunately a couple of times went beyond that," Green said.

"Some of the best spinners in the world are really close (on the good side) and unfortunately I was on the bad side of it."

Green has played 49 BBL matches across his career and can still be picked as a batsman for the Thunder. While he is frustrated he can't be out there with his teammates, he has not lost any love for the game.

"There's some frustration in not playing at the moment because I absolutely love playing in the Big Bash, especially for the Sydney Thunder," he said.

"The moment it happened we'd just finished a team meeting in preparation for our game at the MCG, I really love playing at the MCG … the Stars are having a good season so you want to play against them.

"Right before I got on the bus I was told and taken out of the game.

"I still love this game. I'm not on the sidelines, I'm not injured I can still play as a batter and it's an excellent opportunity to work on my batting and come back as more of a genuine all-rounder."

The 26-year-old is due to play in the Indian Premier League in March, coinciding with the end of his ban, and has been showered with support since the ruling.

"Naturally it was a big shock to the system but I'm doing okay, I've been inundated with loads of messages … amazing support all over the globe which has been really humbling and helped me put things into perspective," Green said.

