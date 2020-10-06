Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Bank clerk threatened with syringe

by Cormac Pearson
6th Oct 2020 5:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A face mask and a bucket hat over his eyes was the disguise for a man who tried to rob a bank in Brisbane's north last week.

The man went to a bank in North Lakes armed with a syringe at around 10am on September 30.

 

Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes. Picture: Queensland Police Service

 

He entered the bank and approached the clerk with onlookers just outside the store.

He threatening her with the syringe before she activated the alarm.

The man quickly fled towards Anzac Ave.

Police say he was wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, long trousers, a cream bucket cap with a blue surgical mask.

They are asking anyone with information that could identify the man or have dashcam or CCTV footage around Anzac Ave, Bruce Highway and Winzear Drive between 10am and 11am to contact police.

 

 

Originally published as Bank clerk threatened with syringe

More Stories

armed attack banks crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW ERA: Iconic Vincezo’s building back on market

        Premium Content NEW ERA: Iconic Vincezo’s building back on market

        News Known for its unmissable ‘big apple’, the building has overwhelming interest in the first week.

        Crime scene declared after 'human skull found'

        Premium Content Crime scene declared after 'human skull found'

        News UPDATE: A member of the public found the skull and other bones in the dense forest...

        Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Premium Content Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Politics Queenslanders have been implored not to waste their vote

        Pubs, wineries reveal impact of relaxed restrictions

        Premium Content Pubs, wineries reveal impact of relaxed restrictions

        News It was the first weekend patrons at Granite Belt pubs, wineries and cafes didn’t...