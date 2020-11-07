BANG FOR BUCK: Stanthorpe’s top family rentals
STANTHORPE’S rental market is full of homes ideally suited for families looking for a new adventure.
If you’re on the lookout for a home that gives you bang for your buck, then look no further.
Here are five homes currently listed for less than $550 per week.
$550 per week
Looking for a fully furnished family home in the heart of town that’s ready to move into? Then this might be the home for you.
The spacious, four-bedroom home is ideal for someone looking to make a quick move to the region.
$360 per week
Recently renovated and restored to its original beauty, this property has everything you’d desire in a quaint country home.
This affordable three-bedroom home is on a large block of land and has stunning views of the hills in the Granite Belt.
$350 per week
Situated in the heart of town and walking distance to local schools, this is the perfect home for someone who is looking for a change.
With four-bedrooms plus a generous sunroom, this spacious home has everything you need to feel comfortable.
$260 per week
If you don’t see yourself living in town, this affordable family home is located just on the outskirts of Stanthorpe’s CBD.
The spacious four-bedroom home boasts open plan living and large outdoor area, ideal for entertaining.
41 HAPPY VALLEY RD, WALLANGARRA
$250 per week
This spacious, brick home is in perfect for someone looking to spread out and settle down in the small regional town.
With four large bedrooms and a generous garden, this home has expansive views of nearby national parks.