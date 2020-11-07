Menu
FOR RENT: Affordable family rentals available right now across the Granite Belt.
BANG FOR BUCK: Stanthorpe’s top family rentals

Emily Clooney
7th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
STANTHORPE’S rental market is full of homes ideally suited for families looking for a new adventure.

If you’re on the lookout for a home that gives you bang for your buck, then look no further.

Here are five homes currently listed for less than $550 per week.

1 Granite St, Stanthorpe.
1 Granite St, Stanthorpe.

1 GRANITE ST, STANTHORPE

$550 per week

Looking for a fully furnished family home in the heart of town that’s ready to move into? Then this might be the home for you.

The spacious, four-bedroom home is ideal for someone looking to make a quick move to the region.

80 College Rd, Stanthorpe.
80 College Rd, Stanthorpe.

80 COLLEGE RD, STANTHORPE

$360 per week

Recently renovated and restored to its original beauty, this property has everything you’d desire in a quaint country home.

This affordable three-bedroom home is on a large block of land and has stunning views of the hills in the Granite Belt.

88 High St, Stanthorpe.
88 High St, Stanthorpe.

88 HIGH ST, STANTHORPE

$350 per week

Situated in the heart of town and walking distance to local schools, this is the perfect home for someone who is looking for a change.

With four-bedrooms plus a generous sunroom, this spacious home has everything you need to feel comfortable.

149 Border Rd, Applethorpe.
149 Border Rd, Applethorpe.

149 BORDER RD, APPLETHORPE

$260 per week

If you don’t see yourself living in town, this affordable family home is located just on the outskirts of Stanthorpe’s CBD.

The spacious four-bedroom home boasts open plan living and large outdoor area, ideal for entertaining.

41 Happy Valley Rd, Wallangarra.
41 Happy Valley Rd, Wallangarra.

41 HAPPY VALLEY RD, WALLANGARRA

$250 per week

This spacious, brick home is in perfect for someone looking to spread out and settle down in the small regional town.

With four large bedrooms and a generous garden, this home has expansive views of nearby national parks.

