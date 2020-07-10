Ballandean snags chance for major SDRC works funding

COMMUNITY FOCUS: Ballandean residents say the beauty of the town is already well cared for but road safety can be improved.

BALLANDEAN is set to benefit from the next round of the Southern Downs Regional Council Urban Design Framework.

The planning initiative gives residents an opportunity to provide feedback on future developments across the region.

It comes after Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi drafted a proposal for the UDF in an upcoming council meeting and in its 20/21 budget.

Ballandean Hall and Sports Committee secretary Megan Walker said the well-looked after town could benefit from the funding.

“We have a lot of tourists and the tourists unfortunately use their GPS often and go on some of the back roads, which aren’t suitable,” she said.

“Signage would be a good thing, but we wouldn’t want too much, of course.

“It would be great to have lights on the signs, that could be done by solar panels.

“Because people have to look for signage off the highway, so to be able to see where they are going off there would be great.”

A recently completed UDF in Maryvale detailed the communities desire to “beautify” the region.

Ms Walker said the community-orientated nature of Ballandean had begun prioritising its appearance years ago.

“We’re such a strong community and have at times been very independent,” she said.

“We have a lot of accommodation here, and in fact our community feels so strongly we’ve planted trees independently and mowed the area – we’ve done it to beautify.

“Ballandean may be overlooked by the council, but it ought not to be because even though we are independent, we still get things done.”

Granite Ridge Wines’ Dennis and Juliane Ferguson who say the town would benefit from greater signage.

Granite Ridge Wines owner Juliane Ferguson said future developments and upgrades to infrastructure throughout the town would only enhance the accessibility of the region.

“As far as Ballandean goes, possibly lowering speed limits on the highway because it’s getting busier now that we’ve have the cafe and cellar door,” she said.

“There are more high crossings going on and more cars parked along there.

“This week has been a bit crazy and that’s when you realise that those sorts of things are important as it gets busier.”

Mrs Ferguson is adamant Ballandean residents will turn out in full force when the time comes to have their say.

“In the past when we’ve had public meetings in the Ballandean Hall, they get a good turn out,” she said.

“It’s still very important to the community. And they’re sort of motivated to be proud of their town.”

Southern Downs Regional Council are yet to schedule any community meetings.