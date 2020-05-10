Ballandean resident ‘blown away’ by fundraising response

Elissa Macpherson with one of the women she represents from the Pacific region.

A VOICE for 44 million Baptist women around the world is doing her part to help those in a time of need.

Ballandean resident Elissa Macpherson who represents the Baptist women of the Pacific was devastated to hear 70 per cent of Vanuatu buildings had been destroyed from April’s Cyclone Harold.

“My role is to represent the Pacific women at a global level,” Ms Macpherson said.

“I aim to be their voice especially on issues affecting women in our region.

“I was on a Zoom meeting when I got told that so many buildings had been damaged or destroyed.

“All I could think was this is more than a number, this is peoples’ lives, these are my sisters in Vanuatu.”

Her compassionate instinct kicked in, wanting to do anything she could to help.

“I knew Baptist Aid would be sending help but I wanted to do something special for the women.”

Teaming up with the Vanuatuan Baptist Women president, the pair agreed that ‘dignity packs’ were the most beneficial form of assistance.

“The packs include health and hygiene products specially for women,” she said.

“I created a GoFundMe fundraiser and hoped for $1000 but we raised $1500.

“We even had money sent from Texas in the United States and Croatia, but it was mostly Aussie women and even one man which was especially sweet.”

While the impacts of coronavirus continue to impact people financially, Ms Macpherson said she was “blown away” by the response.

“Obviously this is a hard time for people because of the financial hardships created by the virus,” she said.

“I fully sympathised with that so I was thrilled and grateful that people were so generous.

“I was aware that a couple of people who donated were currently in a challenging position themselves so I was blown away by the generosity.”

Ms Macpherson wanted to use this as a reminder to people at how fortunate we are to live in Australia.

“Even a bad day in Australia we often have so much more than people in other countries,” she said.

“It is good to keep that perspective in tough times.”

All the money donated has been sent to Vanuatu to purchase the products for the dignity packs, with items to be distributed to those in need.