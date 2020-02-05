Ballandean push government for change

Kerry Muller and Jason Lofts from the Ballandean General Store and Bakery are among hundreds of people who want to see speed limits changed through Ballandean.

BALLANDEAN residents and business owners sit back with bated breath on a daily basis praying not to witness an accident on their doorstep.

More than 250 people have signed a petition, requesting the speed limit along the New England Highway be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h through the town.

“It has always been a concern,” Kerry Muller from the Ballandean General Store and Bakery said.

“The highway here has businesses all the way along . us, the post office, St Jude’s and you’ve got all the school kids who have got to cross the highway.”

While he can’t recall any tragic accidents, with the steady rise in traffic year in, year out, he believes a change needs to be made.

“Even if we can’t get it to 60, 70km/h would be good. It would make a big difference,” Mr Muller said.

The petition has the support of the Wallangarra Police.

“A decrease in the speed limit from 80 to 60 will most definitely add to the safety of community members and visitors who also utilise this piece of road for day to day activities,” Sergeant Alan Baker said.

Newest business on the block, St Jude’s Cellar Door and Bistro, also support he proposal.

“We constantly hold our breath watching B doubles speed through at over 100km/h while children and families are on the edge of the road getting in and out of cars,” a statement from the business said.

“People stopping to get coffees or head into the servo to fill up and grab a pie are being blasted by horns and the fact that the right lane is used as an overtaking lane even though there are two turn offs, is utterly astounding.”

Member for Southern Downs James Lister is hoping to attract more than 1000 signatures.

“I can’t take credit myself for this petition. I was approached by a prominent Granite Belt local,” Mr Lister said.

“So far we have 250 online signatures on the parliamentary website, and when I get back from parliament I’ll distribute paper copies to anyone in Ballandean who would like to host the petition.

“I’m hoping that over the next few months we’ll get over a thousand signatures. That’d give us some clout.”

Residents have reached out the State Government in the past to secure a change, but were unsuccessful.

“Hopefully by demonstrating strong local community support, we’ll have a better chance this time,” Mr Lister said.

The petition will be formally presented to the parliament in May.

Head to www.parliament.qld.gov.au/work-of-assembly/petitions to sign the petition.