Ballandean Estate releases Fiano, a great Italian white

CHAMPION: Fiano is a luscious lighter-bodied alternative for wine lovers wanting to try something new

Ballandean Estate is releasing the latest vintage of its much-anticipated single-vineyard Fiano. Could this Strange Bird be Australia’s best alternative white wine? Originating in southern Italy, and widely grown throughout Sicily and the Campania region, this is a truly rare varietal. Ballandean Estate’s 2015 vintage took out Winestate’s Top Alternative White award.

Ballandean Estate winemaker Dylan Rhymer has lent a sophisticated finesse to the varietal.

“When deciding if we should plant Fiano here in the Granite Belt, we tasted as many different styles from Australia and Italy as we could.

“A lot of the Aussie ones were more fruit-driven, in the style of sauvignon blanc, while the Italian examples were more complex at higher alcohols, which we preferred.

“Our Fiano is picked at almost 13 Baume. It’s 12.3% alc to build weight in the palate, and was hand-picked in April 2019 at optimal ripeness. This gives us delicious stone fruit and biscuit aromas with a touch of honey and citrus,” he says.

Estate Manager Robyn Puglis-Gangemi says, “Fresh and fabulous, our award-winning single vineyard Fiano is a southern Italian classic made modern by winemaker Dylan Rhymer. A Strange Bird™ Wine Trail standout, we are famed for our Fiano — Ballandean Estate is the first to produce it in Queensland.

“Be seduced by our Fiano’s intense bouquet with hints of tropical fruit including pineapple. The palate is fresh with an intensity that is created by some innovative new winemaking methods. The outcome is a flavoursome, delicious dry unwooded white that is perfect for summer. It’s wonderfully aromatic with a great weight of palate and long finish.

“In a sea of Chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, Fiano is a luscious lighter-bodied alternative for wine lovers wanting to try something new.”

Fiano was first planted first planted in 2009 by Angelo Puglisi, the father of Queensland wine and Ballandean Estate founder. Having seen Fiano in the south of Italy and near his ancestral home in Sicily, Angelo thought he would give it a go.

“You should see my Fiano! The vines just love their position and the reach for the sky — beautiful!”, says Mr Puglisi.

The latest Fiano vintage is now available for tasting and sale at the cellar door and for sale online.