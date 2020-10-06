Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Domestic violence offender held in custody.
Domestic violence offender held in custody.
Crime

Bail denied for man who kept his partner imprisoned for days

Michael Nolan
5th Oct 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN with a shocking history of violence against his partner was yesterday denied bail. 

Police arrested the man, whose name has been withheld to protect his victim, about 7.30pm on Sunday.

He appeared in the Toowoomba Magistrates yesterday where a police prosecutor opposed his bail.

He is charged with one count of contravening a domestic violence order and incorrectly disposing of a syringe.

The court heard police found the man in a car with his former partner in contravention to a domestic violence protection order that prohibited contact between the pair.

The police prosecutor said the 40-year-old man was serving several suspended jail sentences for violence he had perpetrated on the woman.

"On the last occasion, when he received a head sentence of eight months, wholly suspended for 18, that matter involved him basically keeping the aggrieved party hostage in a room for four days," she said.

"He only allowed her to leave the bedroom to make him food or to go to the bathroom.

"There was also physical violence against her."

The court heard the man's criminal history included 16 breaches of bail and nine domestic violence prevention order breaches in the past five years.

Despite having legal representation, the man frequently interrupted Magistrate Kay Ryan, much to her frustration.

Ms Ryan refused the man's bail application, after noting his history of DV breaches and a likely jail term when his matters were finalised.

The man will be held in custody until October 19, when he is due in the Charleville Magistrates Court.

Originally published as Bail denied for man who kept his partner imprisoned for days

bail application toowoomba domestic violence toowoomba magistrates court toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Premium Content QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Politics One side of politics would emerge as a clear winner if the State Election was held today after a shock turnaround in support from voters.

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s shocking drug busts

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s shocking drug busts

        News Homegrown marijuana, pure methylamphetamine – here are some of the drug-related...

        AUSSIE-INSPIRED REVAMP: B&B futureproofing plan blooms

        Premium Content AUSSIE-INSPIRED REVAMP: B&B futureproofing plan blooms

        News A Glen Aplin business has reopened after major work on its most important feature.

        What’s open this long weekend in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content What’s open this long weekend in Stanthorpe

        News Find out what cafes, restaurants, pubs and shops are open around the region this...