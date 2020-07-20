Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 29-year-old man has pleladed guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.
A 29-year-old man has pleladed guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.
Crime

‘Bad blood’ sparks bust-up in hotel servery

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUTCHER with no history of violence changed his tune when he ran into the wrong person on a Friday night.

When Warren Williamson encountered someone with whom he had "bad blood", he shoulder barged the man, causing him to fall into a door.

Toogoolawah Magistrates Court heard Williamson, 29, had been in line at the Grand Hotel in Esk on May 27 when the 20-year-old victim entered the room.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangami said Williamson and the victim knew each other.

"There has been a history of bad blood between them," Sgt Gangami said.

The court heard the pair had spoken to each other and Williamson had walked away before turning back.

"The defendant then shoulder barged the victim off his feet into a closed door and the victim hit the back of his head on the way through," Sgt Gangami said.

"The victim walked a short distance away and the defendant walked towards the victim and headbutted him to the face."

Sgt Gangami described how the assault left the victim bruised at the back of his head, the bridge of his nose and to his right cheek bone.

"He has headaches ongoing and has said he now suffers from anxiety," Sgt Gangami said.

He told Magistrate Andrew Sinclair he sought a suspended jail sentence for Williamson's offence.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Representing himself, Williamson pleaded guilty to assaults occasioning bodily harm.

He told Mr Sinclair he knew he should have walked away.

"It probably could have been avoided if I had just walked away," Williamson said.

The court heard he had no history of violence on his record.

"I'm not really a violent person - I have my ups and downs with anger but (nothing) besides that," Williamson said.

"I've got nothing to be proud about."

Williamson avoided jail time, but landed a 18-month suspended sentence.

A conviction was recorded.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

More Stories

assaults bodily harm grand hotel esk toogoolawah magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man who stalked neighbour burned in jailhouse attack

        premium_icon Man who stalked neighbour burned in jailhouse attack

        News The Southern Downs truck driver had boiling water poured over him, causing third-degree burns.

        CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s cheekiest bub named

        premium_icon CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s cheekiest bub named

        News The Border Post was flooded with nominations, but there could only be one...

        Victorian resident caught sneaking into Southern Downs

        premium_icon Victorian resident caught sneaking into Southern Downs

        News WATCH NOW: Cops crackdown at coronavirus checkpoint.

        WORLD FIRST: $125m Warwick solar farm hooked to grid

        premium_icon WORLD FIRST: $125m Warwick solar farm hooked to grid

        News INSIDER LOOK: Job opportunities and education grants for Warwick residents.