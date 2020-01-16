‘Bad blood’ led to fatal club stabbing

AN Acacia Ridge man has been committed to stand trial over the alleged stabbing murder of Adam Woodward outside a Brisbane sports club in 2018.

Levi Elliot, 36, is accused of stabbing Mr Woodward in the throat outside the Brothers St Brendan's Leagues Club in August 2018.

Nicholas Owen, an employee of the leagues club and one of only two witnesses to the alleged stabbing, today gave evidence at a committal hearing in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Nicholas Owen who gave evidence at the committal hearing of accused murderer Levi Elliot. Thursday 16th January 2020 (AAP Image – Richard Waugh)

Under cross examination, Mr Owen told the court that Elliot and Woodward were known to each other and agreed there was "bad blood" between the pair.

He said he saw the pair standing outside the club and walked towards them on the night of the alleged stabbing.

"You said, 'Adam, hey mate, walk away, come with me'," defence barrister Martin Longhurst asked Mr Owen.

"Yes," he said. "I believed there could have been (a fight) yes, I was trying to prevent it."

He said he told Mr Woodward to be the "bigger man" and walk away as he had in the past, but Mr Woodward replied "I'm not a big man".

The Brothers St Brendans Leagues Club at Rocklea, where a fight started between Levi Elliott and Adam Woodward.

Mr Owen said Elliot and Woodward then became involved in a brawl.

Under questioning from Mr Longhurst, Mr Owen conceded it was a possibility he had told the accused's mum that he had never seen someone get hit so hard in the head as her son had during the fight and before he allegedly stabbed Mr Woodward.

"I accept it's a possibility (that I said that)," he said.

"They were very hard hits from what I could see."

Elliot was committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court at a date to be set.